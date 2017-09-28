4 SLU basketball players accused of sexual assault - KMOV.com

Four basketball players from Saint Louis University are being accused of sexual assault.

This comes days after three women reported to police they were sexually assaulted on the university's campus. Two of the victims are students at SLU.

The lawyer representing three of the four players, Scott Rosenblum, said no disciplinary actions have been taken against the players at this time.

"I can't imagine they will be charged," Rosenblum said Thursday. "I don't think there is anything to the case."

Rosenblum said his clients were "absolutely, completely innocent."

The victims told police they were assaulted in an apartment on SLU's campus, located along North Grand. The women went to the hospital Sunday morning and reported their assaults to staff. Police were called to the hospital.

After the report was made, the police then informed university officials of the allegations.

At this time, the university said it is working with outside counsel to conduct a formal Title IX investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis Police Sex Crimes Unit at 314-444-5385.

