Blues ink top pick Thomas to entry-level deal

The Blues have agreed with first round pick Robert Thomas on a three-year entry level contract, the team announced via press release Thursday.

Thomas was a recent cut from the NHL roster, but impressed in his time with the team, scoring twice in four preseason games. At only 18 years old, the future should be bright for the 20th overall selection in this summer’s draft.

Thomas scored 16 goals and notched 50 assists in 66 games last season for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.