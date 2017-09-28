Meet Rave! The newest Clydesdale born at Warm Springs Ranch

Rave was born to Ria at Warm Springs Ranch (Credit: Warm Springs Ranch / Facebook)

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The newest addition to the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale family has been born at Warm Springs Ranch!

Rave, who is the last foal of the year, and her mom, Ria, are doing great, the Boonville, Missouri ranch posted on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

Warm Springs Ranch breeds Budweiser Clydesdales and sits on over 300 acres.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved