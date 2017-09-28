St. Louis alderman to present resolution honoring police during Friday's meeting

Law enforcement officers are seen blocking off a highway onramp as protestors march through the city streets following a not guilty verdict on September 15, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro is asking the Board of Aldermen to pass a resolution in honor of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Thursday, Vaccaro sent News 4 a draft of the resolution that he plans to present to the Board of Aldermen Friday.

The document asks the “Board of Aldermen acknowledge and commend the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for their steadfast dedication to safeguarding the well-being of the citizens of the City of St. Louis” for their response to the unrest following the not guilty verdict of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley.

The document also states the men and women worked under “straining circumstances” and were “called to spend long hours away from their families and loved ones” during the unrest.

Vaccaro’s resolution comes one week after a resolution honoring the memory of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was shot and killed by Stockley in 2011, was approved by the Board of Aldermen.

