Sixth-grader throws rock at stranger who grabbed him while walking from bus stop

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A middle school student was able to throw a rock at a stranger and escape after being grabbed Wednesday while walking from his bus stop, according to school officials.

The Hoech Middle School sixth-grader was walking from his bus stop near the intersection of Sims and Breckenridge Avenues when a stranger in a green pickup truck approached him, Ritenour School District officials said. The man then asked the boy several times if he needed a ride home. After the boy told the stranger three times he did not need a ride, the man reportedly got out of the truck and grabbed him.

After being grabbed, the boy picked up a rock and threw it at the stranger, officials said. The boy then ran home and told his parents about the incident. The boy’s parents then contact the police department.

The Breckenridge Hills Police Department is working with school officials to investigate the incident. Police have pledged to put additional officers in the area, according to school officials.

A description of the man has not been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.

