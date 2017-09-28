Teen killed, infant injured when car crashed into tree overnight in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old was killed and three other people were injured when a car hit a tree in St. Francois County overnight.

Ethan Chitwood, of Centerville, Missouri, was pronounced dead after the 2009 Ford Focus crashed on Highway N just north of Highway NN around 1:05 a.m. Thursday.

A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the crash and an infant sustained minor injuries.

