Activists holding town hall to generate list of demands for Mayor Krewson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After Mayor Lyda Krewson canceled her recent town halls, activists plan to hold their own.

“We have an absent Mayor who is afraid of the people,” says Kayla Reed, founder of the St. Louis Action Council, “so we are taking it upon ourselves to do the work.”

Thursday evening, activists will hold a town hall meeting to discuss issues within the City of St. Louis and generate a list of demands for Mayor Krewson. Organizers of the town hall said policing, cash bail and public safety will be among the topics discussed.

“We know Lyda isn’t really hearing us because she’s not present and she’s not acting. So we will bring our demands to her and call on her to do her job,” says Kennard Williams from Decarcerate STL.

St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, State Representative Bruce Franks, Alderwoman Megan Green and Committeeman Rasheen Aldridge are among the elected officials who will be in attendance. The town hall is being hosted by the St. Louis Action Council, ArchCity Defenders, Decarcerate STL, and Organization for Black Struggle.

The town hall will take place at 5 p.m. at 1210 Locust Street.

