Miranda Lambert's 'Livin' Like Hippies Tour' stopping in St. Louis next year

Artist Miranda Lambert performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Miranda Lambert’s latest tour will stop in St. Louis next year.

On March 16, 2018, Lambert’s ‘Livin’ Like Hippies Tour’ will be at the Scottrade Center.

Tickets go on sale October 6 at 10 a.m.

