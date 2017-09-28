Major Case Squad investigating after man found dead by roommate in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad is assisting the Warren County Sheriff’s Department after a 21-year-old was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified man was found dead by his roommate at their home in the 21500 block of Township Line Road near Warrenton around 4:30 p.m.

The two departments are working together with the investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 636-377-2370 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

