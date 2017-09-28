Food kiosks will offer healthy options at Metro stops

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A pilot program will offer healthier food options to Metro riders.

The “Link Market Food Kiosk” pilot program will offer fresh and healthier food options to riders and those who live nearby. The kiosks, which will provide fresh fruits, vegetables and healthy food staples, are located at the North Hanley and Wellston Transit Centers in north St. Louis County.

Cooking demonstrations will also be offered twice a month.

The program was made possible with a nearly $600,000 state grant for the 18-month program.

