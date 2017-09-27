Juvenile crimes in Dutchdown neighborhood have residents on edge

Residents in St. Louis' Dutchdown neighborhood say a group of teens have been on a mini crime spree. (Credit: KMOV)

Residents in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood say a group of teens have been on a mini crime spree.

One resident was willing to discuss the recent crime.

"A kid pulled a gun on me in the street," says Mike Haider, who says he confronted the teens after they were damaging a parked car.

Haider says last week his home was hit by gunfire six times. No one was hurt

In the last few weeks, he says cars have been damaged and two men were attacked with bricks and rocks.

St. Louis police say they are aware of the issues involving the juveniles and their investigation is ongoing.

