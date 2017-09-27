Using art to bridge the racial divide

A group of artists hope an event this weekend can help bridge the racial divide in St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A group of artists hope an event this weekend can help bridge the racial divide in St. Louis.

Basil Kincaid is a St. Louis native on a mission to bring change to the face of his city.

“Growing up here, I experienced a lot, I mean to be direct, racism,” said Kincaid.

Kincaid said that led to his passion for art.

“I use people’s old clothes and different fabrics and use that to bring energy from people that are in disparate parts of the city and bring those stories and stich them together,” said Kincaid.

Kincaid says his work centers around healing, bringing people who may not normally interact together. That’s where this weekend’s art fair known as Start comes into play.

“Start is about love. It’s not about color, it’s not about wealth. It’s about a community coming together to love each other,” said founder Michael Tompkins.

The free two-day free art festival will bring 13 top artists to St. Louis.

Day one of the festival the painting will be in black and white, as to reflect the hardships and divide in St. Louis.

“We can and often do judge one another. We judge one another on looks, we judge one another on in St. Louis what high school we went to. Art has the ability to be judgmental,” said Tompkins.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved