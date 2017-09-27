Home Depot, Paraquad team up to help veterans and their families

Home Depot and Paraqaud are renovating the homes of veterans and their families. Credit: KMOV

Home Depot teamed with Paraquad to make like easier for veterans and their families on Wednesday.

The group updated the homes of 13 families to make them more handicap accessible.

One such home belongs to Bettie Calvert and her husband Kenneth, who is a Navy veteran. Bettie is currently in a wheelchair and hasn’t been able to move around her Bridgeton home until now.

Volunteers built an outdoor ramp, widened doors inside the home and pulled up carpet, replacing it with hardwood flooring.

“I can get into the closets, into the bathroom, go throughout the whole house because it’s a very open area,” said Bettie Calvert.

Bettie also said she can now get into the kitchen and cook.

Paraquad is a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities independently.

