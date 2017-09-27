Student arrested after firing gun at St. Clair County bus stop, police say

A high school student was arrested on Wednesday morning after firing a gun at a bus stop in unincorporated St. Clair County, police say.

Police say the student, who attends Collinsville High School, was found on campus shortly after 8 a.m. When police searched his backpack, they say found a magazine belonging to a gun. They say they later found an unloaded gun inside a female student's backpack.

Both students were arrested and are now facing formal charges. Police also say that no threats were ever made to students or faculty at Collinsville High School at any point during the incident.

