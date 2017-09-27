Chesterfield Police searching for accused baby formula thief

Chesterfield Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of stealing 17 containers of baby formula from a local grocery store. (Credit: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman accused of stealing 17 containers of baby formula from a local grocery store.

Police say the woman took the containers from Schnucks on Hilltown Village Center Dr. Wednesday.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

