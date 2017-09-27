New proposal suggests customers pay for Scottrade Center upgrades

Upgrades to the Scottrade Center could be paid for by customers under a new proposal. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Upgrades to the Scottrade Center could be paid for by customers under a new proposal.

The proposal states money from fees collected on tickets to events held at the Scottrade Center would go to renovations.

People who currently attend events and purchase tickets for the 20-year-old facility or the Peabody opera house currently pay a five percent amusement tax to St. Louis city.

Scottrade also takes five percent from their customers’ tickets through a facility fee.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer filed the plan that she says would generate about $3 million dollars annually.

Overseers hope to break a stalemate over funding improvements for the area.

