Blues say Fabbri to miss entire 2017-2018 season

On Wednesday, the Blues announced that forward Robby Fabbri will miss the entire 2017-2018 season after he re-injured the knee he had surgery on.

Fabbri tore his left ACL on February 4 and had surgery. Previously, the club announced the knee would cause Fabbri to miss the rest of the preseason.

In 51 games in 2016-2017, Fabbri scored 11 goals and recorded 18 assists.

The Blues have called a press conference for 10:00 a.m. Thursday to talk about the injury.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved