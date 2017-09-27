Wells Fargo workers build roof for Habitat for Humanity

Cooler weather was a welcome relief to Habitat for Humanity volunteers in South City. Credit: KMOV

Today's cooler weather was welcome relief for volunteers at a Habitat for Humanity build site in South St. Louis.

Wells Fargo Advisors employees were at the site today helping build the roof of a home for a local mother and her children. In the coming months, more than 100 Wells Fargo workers will help complete the home by early December.

"It's a little different environment than what we're used to doing sitting at a desk every day," said Dan O'Rourke. "It gets us out here contributing to the community."

Habitat for Humanity is not a giveaway program; the future homeowner is doing a lot of the building work and will pay an affordable mortgage. Next month, the local Habitat for Humanity will complete its 400th home.

