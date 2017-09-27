NFL fans burning merchandise and tickets amid National Anthem protests

KMOV.COM - Jim Heaney, a veteran in the US Marine Corp, joined many NFL fans by burning his once-beloved team merchandise.

"I'm a life-long Steelers fan. Not anymore. Villanueva, I love you brother. God bless you and thank you for standing.

Since the season began earlier in September, NFL players from almost every team have been kneeling in protest as the National Anthem plays before the game.

The NFL players who kneel in protest claim it's about race and all of the struggles that come with being a minority in America.

Colin Kaepernick has been credited with starting this form of protest during the National Anthem.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick told NFL Media at the outset of the controversy.

However, the outrage over the National Anthem protests have climaxed, due in part to President Trump bringing up the issue at a campaign-style rally.

Trump said NFL owners should say, "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!"

"That's a total disrespect of our heritage. That's a total disrespect for everything we stand for."

Now fans are so outraged they are burning their jerseys, hats, jackets and tickets on video and posting them to youtube and twitter using the hashtag, #NFLBurnNotice.

This guy even burned his season tickets, claiming the NFL is disrespecting those who fought for the flag he served.

Some angry fans are even calling DirecTV and demanding a refund for the NFL Sunday Ticket which can cost upwards of $300. Surprisingly, DirecTV is honoring all requests from fans who cite the National Anthem protests as a reason for canceling.

