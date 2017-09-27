Krewson, O'Toole call for independent investigation into police response to protests

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole have called for an independent investigation into how the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to protests in the days following the Jason Stockley verdict.

In a joint statement, Krewson and O'Toole said the investigation will include the police department's Internal Affairs Division, the Civilian Oversight Board, as well as an independent third party investigation. A city statement called on the U.S. Attorney to conduct the third party investigation into conduct, allegations and lawsuits.

Police say they have received a dozen grievances related to the police response to the protests. Mayor Krewson praised the work of police officers in the days following the protests, particular in "high tension situations."

"I thank and respect our officers for their service and dedication," Krewson said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Krewson and O'Toole say that if the allegations of police misconduct are merited, the department will look at what policy, training or disciplinary issues need to be addressed.

These allegations are troubling. It's important to know if they are merited & what policy/training/discipline issues need to be addressed pic.twitter.com/kw7cmqTGh5 — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) September 27, 2017

