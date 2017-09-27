Police stand down after erroneous report of man with weapon inside Belleville government building

BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County police converged on a government building near the courthouse in Belleville Wednesday after reports of a man with a gun inside.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police determined that there was no threat and that the "gun" was actually a wooden handle. The man was inside a building housing the Intergovernmental Grants Department. The building is adjacent to the St. Clair County Courthouse in downtown Belleville.

Police arrived on scene around 12:45 p.m. and announced there was no threat shortly after 1 p.m.

