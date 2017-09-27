St. Louis footwear giant donates shoes to hurricane victims

NASHVILLE, Tn. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis-based footwear company Caleras announced Wednesday their donation of more than 8,000 pairs of shoes to Soles4Souls in an effort to help hurricane victims.

Soles4Souls is an organization which distributes shoes and clothing to those in need as well as creates jobs around their mission.

The donations, valued at approximately $375,000, will be distributed in both Florida and Texas.

Caleras owns Famous Footwear, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and Same Edelman among other brands.