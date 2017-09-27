Starbucks collecting instrument donations for area kids

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you or your kids have any instruments you aren’t using? Starbucks is interested in them.

The coffee giant is looking for instrument donations as part of a program called “Music For Lifelong Achievement.”

The company collects unwanted or unused instruments and gives them to area schools and other organizations for underprivileged kids to use.

Donations can be dropped off at any Starbucks through October 29.

