St. Mary's Hospital holding nurse hiring event - KMOV.com

St. Mary's Hospital holding nurse hiring event

Posted: Updated:
By KMOV.com Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, seeking qualified candidates for nurse positions.

The hospital is looking for both new and experienced registered nurses.

The event will be held at the hospital on Clayton Road from noon until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly