Woman struck, killed on I-55 after jumping from moving car

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole have called for an independent investigation into how the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to protests in the days following the Jason Stockley verdict.More >
Southbound Interstate 55 was closed for more than three hours Wednesday morning following a fatal accident.More >
St. Clair County police have converged on a government building near the courthouse in Belleville after a gunman was reported inside.More >
For the twelfth straight day, protests were held in response to the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.More >
