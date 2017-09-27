Woman struck, killed on I-55 after jumping from moving car

MADISON COUNTY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Southbound Interstate 55 was closed for more than three hours Wednesday morning following a fatal accident.

According to Illinois State Police, 50-year-old Lisa M. Lazar of Mattoon, Ill. was riding in a 2008 Cadillac and got in an argument inside the car. Lazar eventually became upset and jumped out of the car as it was traveling on the interstate just north of Route 111 around 1 a.m.

Lazar was struck by multiple vehicles and died at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac got off at an exit, parked at a motel in Fairmont City and called police.

All drivers involved in the incident are cooperating with the investigation.

Illinois State Police diverted traffic overnight and eventually cleared the scene just before 5 a.m.

