Fatal accident closes I-55 overnight

MADISON COUNTY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Southbound Interstate 55 was closed for more than three hours Wednesday morning following a fatal accident.

According to Illinois State Police, a female pedestrian was on the roadway just north of Route 111 around 1 a.m., and was struck by multiple vehicles. None of the drivers fled the scene, and remained on site to cooperate in the investigation.

Illinois State Police diverted traffic overnight and eventually cleared the scene just before 5 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine why the woman was on the roadway.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved