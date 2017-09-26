Police investigating deadly North City shooting - KMOV.com

Police investigating deadly North City shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Old North St. Louis on Tuesday.

A male victim was shot in the head around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Florissant and St. Louis Avenue, police said.

Other information was not immediately known.

