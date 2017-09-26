'Rally Cat' finds forever home

It has been more than a month since Rally Cat became famous when he went for a stroll across the Busch Stadium field in the middle of a game. Now, he has found a forever home.

The St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach said Rally Cat has been adopted.

They will not release the name who adopted him but say the cat is going to a very good home in the St. Louis area.

The organization said there was a lot of interest in adopting Rally Cat. Many believed the cat was a good luck charm for the Cardinals.

