Developer considers changes to luxury style loft project after backlash from Webster Groves residents

WEBSTER GROVES (KMOV.com) – Up and down the residential streets of Webster Groves signs with a simple message dot the yards, “no lofts on Lockwood.”

The signs are in opposition to a proposed plan to build luxury loft-style apartments at 226 Lockwood on the site of the former YMCA. The YMCA close two years ago and the property has sat vacant.

Sangita Capital Partners wants to build a 51 unit multifamily community. Units would range from studios to two-bedrooms and there would be a pool, grill area and parking for 89 cars.

“I’m concerned about the effects it might have across Webster Groves, I’m concerned about the effects it might have on property values,” said Derek Bremer who lives one street over from the development.

He has a large stack of the yard signs on his porch. One of the signs sits in Eileen Franke’s yard. She’s lived in her home 79 years.

Her biggest concern is the plan to have a five-story building right next door. But she said the developer, Michael Sansone, called her personally and told her he hears the complaints.

Sansone told News4 they want to be good neighbors and right now are working on the proposal and considering changes that would help make the property a more cohesive fit for the neighborhood.

“That’s kind of the way people are around here, they like it the way it’s always been,” said Franke.

But others say Webster Groves needs to bring in other types of housing and capitalize on the walkability aspect of Lockwood.

“People are asking for more convenient ways for living, different lifestyles, if we can’t capitalize on that as a city we’re shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Marjin Braadbaart.

Sansone says he hopes to have an update on the proposal in the coming weeks, neighbors say they plan to wait and see.

The proposal needs approval by the planning and zoning commission and if it does receive it, Sansone says they would like to open the lofts by spring 2019.

