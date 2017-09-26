Local leaders working on proposal for Amazon's second headquarters

Plans are taking shape to promote St. Louis as a fit for Amazon's second headquarters.

Cities nationwide are competing to land the potential $5 billion headquarters. The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership is working with leaders from across the region to submit a proposal.

News 4 has learned their plans will include downtown St. Louis and the North Riverfront as potential sites.

"It's our feeling that St. Louis is the right place," said St. Louis Economic Development CEO Sheila Sweeney. "It's a perfect place to be."

Local leaders have to submit their proposal by October 9.

