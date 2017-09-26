More protests held in response to Stockley verdict

Protesters near the intersection of Broadway and Walnut on Tuesday night. Credit: KMOV

For the twelfth straight day, protests were held in response to the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.

Protesters gathered in Kiener Plaza around 6:00 p.m. before they walked south on Broadway and demonstrated outside Ballpark Village. Protesters chanted “No Justice! No Baseball!”

Demonstrators later blocked the intersection of Broadway and Walnut and then walked north on Broadway. Protesters then started to march west on Washington Avenue before they blocked the intersection of Tucker and Washington.

Police said they have been diverting traffic away from demonstrators.

