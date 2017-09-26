in lawsuit, documentary filmmakers say they were illegally arrested while observing protests

A married documentary film team is suing the city of St. Louis and three officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for the injuries they say they suffered by the department's "kettling" tactic.

Drew and Jennifer Burbridge said they were in St. Louis on Sept. 17 to observe and film the protests, and police reactions to the protests following the Jason Stockley verdict.

In a letter sent to Mayor Lyda Krewson, City Counselor Julian Bush, and Chief Lawrence O'Toole, the couple's lawyer states both Drew and Jennifer Burbridge were illegally detained by police, sprayed with chemicals, physically assaulted, and wrongfully and illegally arrested.

The couple claims the charges against them are false, as well.

Talmage E. Newton IV, the couple's attorney, asked for the identity of the officers.

"Please identify those officers immediately so they can be named in the lawsuit and served," Newton write. "Please also consider this letter a request that the City and the SLMPD preserve all evidence of the events of September 17, 2017, which occurred near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Tucker."

Newton also asked the department and the city to send an order to all officers on duty or in the area of Sept. 17.

