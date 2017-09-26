News 4 Schools: Collinsville School District does more with less

The Collinsville School district is being recognized for doing more with less. Credit: KMOV

Despite budget woes in the state, the Collinsville School District managed to spend frugally and still help their students improve academically.

Now, the district is being recognized for their achievements.

The school district is one of three districts being recognized by the IFF, a national school research agency. The superintendent said the school board, the administration, and teachers worked together to find the best way to use the district's money.

Among their practices is regularly meeting with fellow teachers to share what is working in the classroom, and what is not.

Dr. Bob Green, the superintendent of the district, said Collinsville receives around $2,000-less per-student from the state than other districts in wealthier communities.

