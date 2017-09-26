Boy, 4, accidentally shoots self in hand and face, police say - KMOV.com

Boy, 4, accidentally shoots self in hand and face, police say

Posted: Updated:
Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand in the 4600 block of Pope on Tuesday. Credit: KMOV Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand in the 4600 block of Pope on Tuesday. Credit: KMOV
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Police said a 4-year-old accidentally shot himself in the hand and face on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just before 4:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of Pope, which is close to O’Fallon Park in North City.

Police said the bullet struck the child in the hand and jaw.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly