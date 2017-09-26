Local couple still stuck in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

(KMOV.com) - A Missouri couple who were on vacation in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma approached is still stuck in San Juan.

Gary and Tabatha Flores are from Jackson, Missouri. They won a trip to Puerto Rico. They arrived in San Juan on September 16 and almost immediately started scrambling to return home as Hurricane Maria approached.

The two were huddled in a stairwell at the San Juan Marriott Resort with 200 others as Maria hit.

The couple says they are lucky to be alive and feel fortunate the hotel is giving them food and water.

Tabatha and Gary want to return the favor and are now helping locals rebuild while they wait for a return flight home.

At least five potential flights home have been canceled. They are currently scheduled to fly to St. Louis on Monday.

If you want help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria, click here.

