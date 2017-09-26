New bill could ban horse carriage rides in St. Louis

A new bill would ban horses from the city of St. Louis, with only a few exceptions.

At the center of it are the horse carriage rides downtown. Alderman Joe Vaccaro says he's concerned by recent examples of runaway carriages. His bill would ban horses altogether unless they're in city parks, used by police or in a parade.

"They are ignoring the simple rules, so it's time to get them to comply and get some safety rules or ban the horses altogether," said Vaccaro.

The bill still has to move through the Board of Aldermen. Stay tuned to News 4 for more information as this story develops.

