3 women allege assaults by St. Louis University athletes

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Police are investigating reports from three women that they were sexually assaulted by St. Louis University student athletes early Sunday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports two of the women are students at the university. They went to police early Sunday and reported the assaults happened in an on-campus apartment.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Tuesday.

University President Fred Pestello said in a statement Tuesday that he was deeply troubled by the allegations. He did not release details, and it wasn't clear how many athletes were accused.

The university is working with outside counsel to conduct a formal Title IX investigation.

------

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com