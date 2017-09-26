Lack of rainfall now affecting the bottom line of farmers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL. (KMOV.com) - Much of the News 4 viewing area continues to see no rain in sight. It is now affecting the bottom line of those in agriculture.

"This drought, I think, it is worse than 2012 for us," says Blake Helbig.

In the heart of Washington County, Illinois is the Fay-Bla-Mar Farm. With little rain since June, the acres and acres of corn are suffering.

"The corn is brown and shorter. It just was not mature. The kernel size was a lot shorter," says Helbig.

The latest data from the US Department of Agriculture shows much of the News 4 viewing area is either abnormally dry or is in a moderate drought, like in southern Illinois.

"It is taking a lot of money out of this district out of the area. Prices are low, so that hurts even more when you only have a partial crop and you have very low prices," says State Representative Charlie Meier.

The heavy rain from the springtime this year ended up hurting more than helping. Helbig says it was 12 inches of rain in a short period of time and that left the ground too wet. Most of the crops had to be replanted.

For now, the next move is in mother nature's court.

"Pray for rain. Hopefully, next year will be better," says Helbig.



