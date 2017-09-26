Ed Sheeran will perform at Busch Stadium in 2018

Musical artist Ed Sheeran will perform at Busch Stadium next year, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement comes more than a week after Sheeran had to cancel his Sept. 17 appearance at the Scottrade Center citing safety concerns. The cancellation came during the first weekend of protests following the Jason Stockley verdict.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Sheeran will be back in town, but he will be performing in the baseball stadium instead.

Pre-sale registration opened last Friday and ends at 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 12, with #VerifiedFan pre-sales set to open on Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m through Oct. 19.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale Oct. 20 at 10:00 a.m., and can be purchased through the Cardinals website.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved