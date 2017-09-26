Police captain reinstated to SLMPD after 2016 termination

A police captain fired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department last year has been reinstated.

An attorney for Ryan Cousins confirmed to News 4 that the Civil Service Commission voted to give him his job back.

Cousins was terminated from the department in May of 2016. In January 2016, questions arose about how he handled a crime scene in the Baden neighborhood. At the time, allegations involved Cousins ordering officers to release suspects and alter police reports.

An internal and criminal investigation ensued. To date, Cousins has not been charged with any crime. He has filed an employment discrimination suit against the city.

Details about when Cousins would be back on the job and if he would be awarded back-pay were not immediately known.

News 4 has reached out to the city to see if they will appeal the Commission’s decision.

