Woman, 75, carjacked at knife-point in South County, police say

Police are searching for a man they said robbed an elderly woman at knife-point Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:26 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lemay Ferry Road, in South St. Louis County.

Police said the suspect approached the 75 year-old woman at the K-Mart, displayed a knife, and took her vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, which was later recovered by police at Walsh-Alabama.

St. Louis County Police and St. Louis Metropolitan Police are searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved