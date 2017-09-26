Suspect flees during encounter with Sunset Hills homeowner

A man was found dead after being shot multiple times in the Mark Twain neighborhood.More >
It was supposed to be a field of dreams. Instead, the recently renovated baseball fields in Dellwood Park sit empty most days, with weeds creeping their way back.More >
A grieving mother is begging for the suspect in a hit and run accident to turn himself after it ended in the death of her daughter.More >
Relatives say a St. Louis toddler who killed his sleeping father while playing with a gun has been asking "for his daddy."More >
