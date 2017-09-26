Suspect flees during encounter with Sunset Hills homeowner

A brief encounter with a homeowner sent a suspect fleeing from the scene Monday morning in Sunset Hills, Missouri.

Police said around 3:37 a.m., officers responded to a burglary scene in the 9300 block of Caddy shack Circle.

The resident said they encountered the male suspect in the kitchen. When the suspect saw the resident, he fled the scene through the basement wearing a long-sleeve, black shirt, a black stocking cap, black pants, and a black scarf over his mouth.

There were no threats or weapon displayed. There were also no signs of forced entry, police said.

Nothing was taken from the home.

Anyone with information or nearby surveillance footage is asked to contact the Sunset Hills Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 314-849-4400.

