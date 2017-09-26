Police: Illinois deputy sexually assaulted woman twice

CAHOKIA, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a southern Illinois sheriff's deputy has assaulted a woman in her home on two separate occasions.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that St. Clair County Deputy Robert Sneed is charged with two counts of official misconduct and is on paid administrative leave. He posted a $2,500 bond earlier this month.

Police say Sneed pulled the woman over in February and followed her to her home in Cahokia after telling her she needed to show him her car's title. Court records allege he sexually assaulted her, saying she would go to jail otherwise.

The victim says Sneed returned in August while armed and sexually assaulted her again. Police arrived after she was examined at a hospital.

State's Attorney Brendan Kelly declined to comment to the newspaper. An investigation is ongoing.

