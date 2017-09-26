St. Clair County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile family members

Rick Bicknell, 60, is accused of sexually assaulting two family members (Credit: Police)

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A St. Clair County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two separate family members.

Rick A. Bicknell, 60, of O’Fallon, Illinois, is accused of assaulting two juvenile family members continuously from 2014 until July 2017.

Bicknell has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault/family member less than 18 years of age. His bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved