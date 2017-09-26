Suspect steps on man after robbery at the Central West End MetroLink platform

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was injured during a robbery at the Central West End MetroLink platform Monday night, according to an email sent out by Washington University Protective Services.

The university sent out an email Tuesday morning stating the victim was using a payphone at the platform when three individuals approached him around 5:40 p.m. The victim had reportedly previously spoken to the individuals while exiting the train.

After approaching him, one of the suspects reached into the victim’s pants and took $65. After taking the money, the suspect ran toward the MetroBus.

The victim then attempted to chase after the suspect but he tripped and fell. After falling, one of the suspects stepped on the victim, causing his head to be injured from striking the platform.

The victim reportedly refused medical treatment.

