Man found dead after being shot multiple times in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead after being shot multiple times in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

The unidentified man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in an alley just inside the doors of a garage in the 5000 block of Durant just after noon on Monday.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved