ST. LOUIS -- A man stabbed a woman then himself during an argument at a St. Louis apartment complex Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the scene is at the Shepard Apartments, in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Drive, in North St. Louis.

Police said the man and woman were involved in an argument when the man grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her, before turning the knife on himself.

Both were transported to St. Louis hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.