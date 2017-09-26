Jogging strollers sold at Target, Walmart recalled over fall hazard

The 'J is for Jeep' jogging stroller (Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – About 28,000 jogging strollers are being recalled after the company received reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking.

At least one child suffered cuts and bruises after falling from the “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging stroller.

The stroller was sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide from August 2015 through August 2016.

Consumers who have purchased the stroller should immediately stop using it and contact Delta Enterprise Corp. for a free repair. Delta can be reached at 800-377-3777, via email at recall@deltachildren.com or by clicking here.

Click here to find out if your stroller is included in the recall.

