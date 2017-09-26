Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing teen who made suicidal comments

Amber Porter was reported missing Sept. 25 after making suicidal comments, police said (Credit: Police)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking help finding a missing teenager who made suicidal comments before leaving her parent’s home Monday afternoon.

Amber Porter, 18, was reported missing after her vehicle was found with her belongings inside at Bee Tree Park around 3:15 p.m.

Porter is described as being 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless black shirt and burgundy shorts.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

