MSD halts plans for University City waste water tanks

By KMOV.com Staff
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- MSD officials announced they're taking a step back with plans to build large waste water tanks in University City.

The storage tanks are designed to prevent sewage backups for those who live along the River Des Peres.

However,  many voiced concerns about the plan. So MSD will start the process over to allow for public hearings and elected officials to have a say.

